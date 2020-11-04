First time voter casts ballot in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – First time voters are making sure their voices are heard.

In Warren County, a first time voter said it was important for him to make sure he exercised his right to vote.

“This election was easy to choose who I was voting for, especially with seeing police brutality on people of color, so of course, I’m going to go out and put forth the effort to change to make the world better,” expressed Donovan Jones.

Polls will close at 7 p.m. However if you are in line before then, you can still cast your vote.

LATEST STORIES: