Fishermen find body floating in Flowood lake: BREAKING

Flowood Police are working to identify the man found floating in Crystal Lake Saturday morning.

Sergeant Adam Nelson with the Flowood Police Department says dispatchers received a call around 9:45 a.m., from two fisherman, that a dead body was floating in the water.

When crews arrived on scene, they recovered a nude, white male from the water.

Entrance to Crystal Lake Park in Flowood, Miss., off Flowood Drive, near Old Brandon Road.

Police and the Rankin County County coroner are still working to determine the man’s identity, as no identification was immediately found on scene.

Nelson explained there was “no immediate signs of trauma to the body,” and a cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is performed Tuesday or Wednesday.

Rankin County EOC and the Mississippi Wildlife Fisheries

and Parks assisted in this investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Flowood Police Department at (601) 932-5400.