Fishers Below Spillway enjoy relaxing Fourth of July

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Below the Spillway is a whole separate world where fishers can get away from reality, and the Fourth of July is the perfect excuse to do it.

Fishers say that it’s the perfect activity to do during a pandemic because you can get up off your couch without worrying about making contact with others.”

“It’s peaceful to get out here,” Erma Posey said. “Ain’t nobody bothering you. It’s enjoyable to catch a fish. If it’s big enough to eat we keep it, if it’s too small we throw it back.”

Nate Harmon is visiting from Georgia, he says there’s one specific thing he’s fishing for.

“Anything that bites,” Harmon said. “You can’t be choosy. You just have to put your pole in the water and see where it leads.”

Harmon said fishing is one of the few things that stayed consistent throughout COVID-19, and it was a great way to start his Fourth of July.