Fit Chef offers healthy options, healthier lifestyles

Chef by day, fitness instructor by night Vicksburg’s ‘Fit Chef’ owner Kevin Roberts is invested in providing healthier options. Not just for his customers, but for his employees too. 12 News Marcus James caught up with him to talk shop… and hope.

Roberts has been clean from drugs for a number of years. He says part of being in recovery means paying it forward and helping others. He employs dozens of people, some of whom have also walked a tough path, whether it is with drugs or a stint in prison.

All of the prepared dishes are made with nutrition and ease in mind. No more heavy prepping for those healthier Keto and Paleo meals. And customers won’t be tempted by the higher calorie offerings of the processed meals in the frozen section of a grocery store.





The items are surprisingly affordable and their FB page has a ton of reviews.

The blossoming business delivers food to the Jackson metro area and you can find coolers in both Madison and Flowood. But Roberts says he is planning to open a full time location in Jackson. For more information about Fit Chef, click here.