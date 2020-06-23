Five injured after two-vehicle crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on I-55 South in Madison County. The crash happened at the 124 milemarker.

According to troopers, a Ford F-350 was traveling southbound in the left lane when it experienced a blowout. The driver lost control and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado. The Ford hit several trees, and the Chevrolet was pinned to the F-350.

Troopers said there were four occupants inside the Silverado. They were transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with serious injuries. The occupant of the F-350 was extricated and was airlifted to UMMC with life threatening injuries.

We are currently working a 2-vehicle crash involving on I-55 S/B near the 124 mile marker. Both S/B lanes are shutdown. Please find an alternate route and drive safely. pic.twitter.com/mRuwmvOrGC — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) June 23, 2020

