Five Jackson men sentenced for 2018 armed robberies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Five Jackson men have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in multiple Hobbs Act Robberies in the Jackson area.

Joshua Cowards, Christopher Delaney, Cortez Kyles, Tyreik Lackey and Marquarius Rogers were indicted by a federal grand jury on November 27, 2018, for armed robberies of three Jackson businesses. The businesses robbed were Community Choice Financial, Speedee Cash, and Dollar General.

According to investigators, Delaney coordinated the robberies, which occurred in August and September 2018. He provided transportation to each robbery and served as a look-out, while the other men robbed the businesses.

During one of the robberies, an employee was injured when dragged across the floor. In another robbery, one of the men pointed a handgun at a Jackson police officer.

Prosecutors said all five men were detained without bond pending trial. Four pled guilty and one was found guilty by a jury.

On April 2, 2021, Kyles, 25, was sentenced to serve 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to his role in one of the armed robberies.

On March 12, 2021, Lackey, 24, was sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to his role in one of the armed robberies.

On March 12, 2021, Rogers, 20, was sentenced to serve 17 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to his role in one of the armed robberies.

On March 11, 2021, Delaney, 24, was sentenced to serve 23 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to his role in the armed robberies.

On May 11, 2020, Cowards, 29, was sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after a jury found him guilty of his role in one of the armed robberies.

In addition, Judge Wingate ordered the men to pay restitution totaling more than $85,000.00.