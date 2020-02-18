Five people charged after body found in Neshoba County pond

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Five people have been charged after a body was found in a pond in Neshoba County.

According to the Meridian Star, the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office and a Mississippi Highway Patrol investigator executed a search warrant off of Highway 488 in the Hope Community on Friday. The warrant involved the draining of the pond, related to a murder investigation.

On Saturday, investigators discovered a body in the pond. The body was weighted and anchored in four to five feet of water. The body was taken to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy and identification.

The identifies of the suspects and the specific charges have not been released. Other charges are pending as the investigation continues.

The identities of the victim or the suspects in the case, or the specific charges, were not released on Monday.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, the Philadelphia Fire Department, Neshoba County Coroner’s Office, Neshoba County Emergency Management, Linwood and North Bend volunteer fire departments, the Philadelphia Police Department, the Neshoba County District Attorney’s Office and Justice Court Judges are assisting in the case.