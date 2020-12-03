Five Terry High students nationally recognized for their artwork

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Five students in the advanced art class at Terry High School had their artwork chosen to become ornaments that will hang on a Christmas tree at the White House.

Students from 56 schools across the country created artwork that best represented their state, district or territory. The ornament creation is sponsored by the National Park Service.

The Mississippi Department of Education held a contest to find the winners. Multiple pieces from each student were selected. Some include catfish, the Vicksburg bridge, soul food and the magnolia.

“These two popped in my head because they’re really traditional for Mississippi, like the magnolia and the state bird have been around forever, so everyone would know about it,” said senior Kayte Covington.

“Mississippi is the hot spot for most catfish breeding, and I thought that having one of Mississippi’s major economic industries is very important,” said junior Zia McGee.

“This was just a really fun memory to be able to leave high school with,” expressed senior Meshun North.

This is the second time Terry High School’s art has made it to the White House. A few years back, students art work turned into Easter eggs.

