VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he will not make getting the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for city employees.

According to the Vicksburg Post, Flaggs’ comments came after city safety director Steve Williams said 19 city employees contracted the virus, and eight of those have been vaccinated.

Flaggs tested positive for the virus on August 2 before getting vaccinated on August 13.