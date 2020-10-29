Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne, Perry Counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A flash flood warning has been issued for Wayne and Perry County due to heavy rain from Hurricane Zeta. The warning is in effect for the areas until 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.
Currently, between two to five inches of rain have fallen and more is expected. Perry County is also reporting extensive large tree damage in the southern part of the county.
To stay updated with the latest storm coverage from Storm Team 12, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- F-16s intercept aircraft over Trump rally in Arizona
- Panera adds one of America’s favorite foods to its menu
- Inmates can get COVID-19 relief money, no matter their offense, judge rules
- Study finds coronaviruses ‘inactivated’ by mouthwash, but what does that really mean?
- US weekly jobless rate drops to 751,000