Severe Weather Tools

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Safety Tips

How to Download 12 News Weather App

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne, Perry Counties

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A flash flood warning has been issued for Wayne and Perry County due to heavy rain from Hurricane Zeta. The warning is in effect for the areas until 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Currently, between two to five inches of rain have fallen and more is expected. Perry County is also reporting extensive large tree damage in the southern part of the county.

To stay updated with the latest storm coverage from Storm Team 12, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories