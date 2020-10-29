Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne, Perry Counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A flash flood warning has been issued for Wayne and Perry County due to heavy rain from Hurricane Zeta. The warning is in effect for the areas until 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Currently, between two to five inches of rain have fallen and more is expected. Perry County is also reporting extensive large tree damage in the southern part of the county.

To stay updated with the latest storm coverage from Storm Team 12, click here.

WAYNE and PERRY COUNTIES…



A *FLASH FLOOD WARNING* is in effect for your area until 2:45 a.m.



Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen and more is on the way.



Watch for flooding creeks and stream and water on roads tonight. Turn around, don't drown! #mswx #Zeta pic.twitter.com/pDB7pqyMvR — John Conway 🌞🌪🌩 (@JohnConwaywx) October 29, 2020

#ZETA WIND GUSTS…



Official numbers indicating that parts of Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast saw wind gusts over 100 mph with the passage of Hurricane "Zeta"



Perry County is reporting extensive large tree damage in the southern part of the county. #mswx pic.twitter.com/hvnAYxY8vF — John Conway 🌞🌪🌩 (@JohnConwaywx) October 29, 2020

LATEST STORIES: