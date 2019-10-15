Flash Flood Watch until 7 PM: What you can expect on the roads

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. in Jackson Metro Area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Heavy downpour is expected in and around the Jackson Metro Area Tuesday. 12 News’ Shay O’Connor was live inside the Mobile Weather Lab with a look at road conditions.

Shay O’Connor was along I-20 heading East towards I-55 North where there was a lot of visible rain in the area. A Flash Flood Watch is expected in the Jackson Metro until 7 p.m.

Citizens are expected to see about two to four inches of rain, and that could lead to flooding in many parts. Residents are reminded to drive cautiously on the roads and stay weather aware.

