LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Flash flooding made a bad mess of things across Holmes County over the weekend.

Several inches of rain fell in a matter of just hours, engulfing many homes and businesses, including a Sonic.

Those who live in Lexington say they are still in shock after six hours of rainfall caused so much flooding throughout the small town.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency crews were seen assessing damage Sunday, as rain continued to fall.