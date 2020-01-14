Interactive Radar

Flash flooding reported across Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Flash flooding has been reported as storms move through Central Mississippi.

According to the National Weather Service, there were reports in Sharkey County and Yazoo City of flooding.

Warren County emergency officials said a few major roads have been closed due to flooding throughout the county, including Highway 80 and Highway 61.

In Clinton, authorities blocked off Broadway Street at Hampstead Boulevard because of flooding.

There’s also flash flooding being reported in Ridgeland.

In Flowood, crews have closed Fox Hall Road because of flash flooding.

In Jackson, a viewer sent 12 News a picture of flooding on Foxboro Drive.

Courtesy: Michael Holder

According to Jackson State, the university’s shuttle bus system is experiencing delays due to flash flooding around campus.

A 12 News viewer from Forest sent pictures showing flash flooding near her home. The pictures were taken on Clifton-Hillsboro Road.

Viewers sent 12 News pictures of flash flooding in Pearl.

  • Courtesy: Louis Mike
  • Courtesy: Louis Mike
  • Courtesy: Louis Mike
  • Flooding at Roses Parking Lot; Courtesy: Constance Woodruff
  • Flooding at Roses Parking Lot; Courtesy: Constance Woodruff

There are also reports of flash flooding in Brandon. Several roads are covered with water. Leaders are asking drivers to stay off the roads at this time.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is reporting flooding on U.S. 80 at Gulde Road in Rankin County. Drivers are asked to use caution in this area.

