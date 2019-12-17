Flash flooding reported in Oxford, MS

OXFORD, Miss. (WREG) – People across the Mid-South are trying to dry out after sloppy, wet conditions plagued neighborhoods and streets.

A subdivision in Oxford experienced flash flooding as the rain came down Monday afternoon.

In Memphis, wet roads created problems for drivers. A jack-knifed big rig was just one of several crashes that happened throughout the day.

While the rain came down hard in Oxford, water wasn’t the only thing county crews are watching out for.

Steve Quarles, Lafayette County’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Coordinator, said, “The threat of flooding is not as high as damage from wind. There’s going to be strong wind even in the absence of a tornado so be prepared.”

Quarles said it’s important to have ways of receiving emergency notifications as weather changes.

“It’s critical. You know if you’re not aware of the potential for bad weather then you’re not going to be prepared for it,” he explained.