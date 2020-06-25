Fleet Feet to host annual Pub Run in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Fleet Feet will host its annual “Pub Run” for people who would like to participate in a run through the City of Ridgeland.
The event will take place Thursday, June 25, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at The Township.
Runners have the option to run or walk the two mile route or the four mile route. The course map is pictured below:
