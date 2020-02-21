Flood victims benefit from City of Jackson curbside cleanup

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Getting rid of damaged items after a massive flood is a dirty job that requires a team effort.

The City of Jackson is now offering curbside pick up for any junk, upon request in certain neighborhoods, like on Cypress Trail.

Belinda Clayton’s house flooded. She said the curbside pick up has been a huge weight off her shoulders, because it’s not something that she could manage on her own.

“I would probably be having to move it by myself,” Clayton said. “I don’t have a truck to do so. I really appreciate that.”

Just around the corner on River Road, the Turners are dealing with the same thing.

Cory Turner said that she and her family are lucky to have had the city on their side.

“I appreciate them because it helps us get things out easier, so we won’t have to move it all ourselves,” Turner said.

This service will be available between 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through next week in several locations.