Flooding causes multiple highway closures in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation said flooding caused multiple highway closures in Lawrence, Marion and Simpson Counties.

Here is a list of the closures:

  • Lawrence County: 
    • State Route 184 between State Route 43 and State Route 587.
    • State Route 84 between Ferguson Mill Road and Old Highway 27.
  • Marion County:  
    • State Route 587 between State Route 44 and State Route 586.
    • State Route 43 between State Route 13 and Will Alexander Road.
  • Simpson County: 
    • State Route 28 between Water Park Lane and Bridgeport Road.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

