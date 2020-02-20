Flooding causes multiple highway closures in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation said flooding caused multiple highway closures in Lawrence, Marion and Simpson Counties.
Here is a list of the closures:
- Lawrence County:
- State Route 184 between State Route 43 and State Route 587.
- State Route 84 between Ferguson Mill Road and Old Highway 27.
- Marion County:
- State Route 587 between State Route 44 and State Route 586.
- State Route 43 between State Route 13 and Will Alexander Road.
- Simpson County:
- State Route 28 between Water Park Lane and Bridgeport Road.