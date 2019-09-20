Flooding causes propane gas safety advisory in Eagle Lake

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – LC-Gas Division of the State Fire Marshal’s Office advises the community of Eagle Lake to be careful with gas appliances damaged by recent flooding.

Officials warn that everyone should make safety their number one priority when dealing with Liquefied Compressed Gas (“LC-Gas”) appliances or LC-Gas systems that may have been destroyed.

“Our inspectors have recently found instances where generators were underwater and pipes are corroded,” said State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney. “There are a number of safety issues happening in this area which was devastated by flooding and homeowners need to take precautions.”

Using damaged appliances could lead to a fire, serious injuries or worse.

Even gas pressure regulators might need to be replaced if damaged by flooding in order to ensure effective gas pressure regulation.

Officials say to watch out for damaged pipes and appliances from flooding.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends the following appliance and installation procedures:

Inspect the appliances for signs that the appliance may have been damaged by flooding.

Signs of flooding include visible water submerge line on the appliance housing, excessive surface or component rust, deposited debris on internal components, and mildew – like odor.

All flood-damaged plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical appliances should be replaced.