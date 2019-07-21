Flooding Education Seminar Takes place at Hinds Community College in Vicksburg

A Flooding Education Seminar was held at Hinds Community College in Vicksburg to teach people in the community how to handle different flood related issues. There were professionals from Mississippi State University and Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries.

Sandy Havard a MSU Extension Agent. Taught citizens the eight step process in removing mold. While Ryan Jones, the central region of wildlife and fish biology. Educated people on what could happen to the fish population in their private ponds after a flood.