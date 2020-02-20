Flooding impacts neighbors in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Downriver from Jackson, Copiah County is dealing with major flooding from the Pearl River, and the water is impacting relief efforts.

The Salvation Army traveled to the county on Thursday to hand out soup, water and cleaning supplies to those in need. They couldn’t hand out supplies to everyone because they were not able to get to flood victims because of the high water.

If you are able to donate, the organization said it’s taking monetary donations.

