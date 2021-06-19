Flooding in the Pine Belt: Tropical Storm

News
Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – South Mississippi started off extremely wet as Tropical Storm Claudette was set to hit down in the Pine Belt.

Turns out it only turned into reports of isolated street flooding in Pearl River County and Forrest County  Carnes and several roads flooded in Brooklyn. There was also isolated street flooding in Hattiesburg. 

Dean Pierce, a firefighter, said people should stay out of their yard because tree limbs fall on them and could hurt them. He said people should unplug all appliances.

Showers and thunder are a part of the forecast for Sunday, but the remainder of the storm has moved out of Mississippi and is headed to the east. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories