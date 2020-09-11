Severe Weather Tools

Storm Team 12 Forecast

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

Download 12 News Weather App

Flooding on I-55 N. near Briarwood Drive in Jackson

News
Posted: / Updated:
Traffic alert graphic_1522961203729.jpg.jpg

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) closed part of I-55 N. in Jackson due to flooding.

MDOT reported flooding on I-55 near Briarwood Drive. It appears the flooding has receded.

Storms moved through the Jackson-metro area Friday evening.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story