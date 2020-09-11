Flooding on I-55 N. near Briarwood Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) closed part of I-55 N. in Jackson due to flooding.
MDOT reported flooding on I-55 near Briarwood Drive. It appears the flooding has receded.
Storms moved through the Jackson-metro area Friday evening.
