Flora flourishing with booming businesses

FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) – Flora is a place with a rich agricultural history and even in the midst of a pandemic, it’s becoming a booming business town.

New businesses and homes are coming to Flora and Mayor Leslie Childress said the town has a lot working in its favor.

“Not everybody wants to live in a high-density subdivision and that’s fine, too. But a lot of people want to live on acreage, and they’re looking in the Flora area. And that’s where they’re moving to,” explained the mayor.

Historians even agree Flora is beginning to get back to flourishing as it did in the early 1900s.

Presley Posey, who is a historian, said, “Especially restaurants. It’s kind of a mecca for restaurants.”

One new restaurant Triple B’s will be having its grand opening this week. After moving to Flora from Jackson, the owner is confident to have success similar to the Flora butcher shop.

“It’s just going to keep getting bigger at the rate we’re going. The land sales are just going to keep getting bigger, and things are increased, and people are buying homes close to Flora. And as long as Flora keeps growing, we’ll keep growing with it,” said Triple B’s owner David Raines.

Mayor Childress encourages people to visit what he calls “a hidden gem.”

