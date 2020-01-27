Flora police investigate cart theft







Flora, Miss (WJTV) – Police in Flora are asking you to take a close look at these pictures.

They’re wanting information about a burglary that took place at Magnolia Carts and Equipment, located at 116 Edwards Circle in Flora.

Camera footage from a local grocery store showed a black Ford F150 with a trailer pull into the parking lot. The vehicle pulled over into Magnolia Carts and Equipment and is seen leaving with a red gold cart seen on the trailer.

The truck was occupied with a driver and a passenger. The driver was seen wearing a camouflage jacket and pants, white t-shirt, camouflage hat, and red shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest would be eligible for a reward of “up to $2500.00.