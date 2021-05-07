Florence man in custody after manhunt in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a man after a manhunt Thursday night.

Investigators said deputies went to the area of George Warren Road near Shiloh Road after receiving a report of an individual who wanted to commit suicide or suicide by cop. They were told the man, 27-year-old Randy Gilmore, of Florence, had multiple firearms.

Deputies began to search the area, but they later received information that Gilmore may have obtained a ride. He was spotted at Todd’s Country Junction at the intersection of Shell Oil Road and Highway 18. When a deputy arrived at the location, Gilmore fled into a wooded area near the store.

Additional deputies were called to the scene to assist with the search. The initial search of the area was suspended, but deputies remained in the area throughout the night.

Investigators said they received a call Friday morning about a man who was trying to flag drivers down for a ride. The caller stated the man fit Gilmore’s description. Deputies responded to the area and were able to arrest Gilmore without incident.

Gilmore was taken to the Rankin County Jail. He has been charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply. He will appear before a Rankin County Justice Court judge for his initial appearance.