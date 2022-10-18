POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County father and son have been charged with attempted murder after they opened fire on an innocent woman they thought was trying to break into their home, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Monday.

Sheriff Judd described the shooting incident as something that “you just absolutely cannot believe” during a Monday afternoon press conference.

The incident began Saturday around 7 a.m. when a man living in an apartment complex discovered a package on his doorstep that did not belong to him.

Judd said the man, “being a good Samaritan, being a good neighbor,” took the package to the correct address and hung it on the door.

The two suspects, later identified as 73-year-old Gino Colonacosta and his 15-year-old son, received a notification from their Ring video doorbell that a person was at their door.

Judd explained the father and son believed their home was being broken into.

Judd said the 15-year-old grabbed a .45 caliber firearm and looked around his house. Shortly after, “Gino not only picks up his firearm, he picks up his cane so he can walk,” Judd added.

The two then walked outside to search for what they believed was the burglar when they allegedly came across a woman sitting in a car about 100 yards from their house. Judd said the woman was reading messages on her phone, “minding her own business.”

When the woman looked up, she said she noticed Gino pointing a gun at her, demanding she gets out of the car.

“She thinks ‘he’s about to carjack me, he’s going to rob me,” Judd said.

According to Judd, the woman quickly shifted the car into reverse as Gino and his son opened fire on the woman. Moments later, the woman shifted into drive and sped off.

Seven shots were fired but the woman was never hit, Judd said. One of the bullets passed through an infant’s car seat and became lodged in the driver’s seat.

Gino and his son have both been charged with attempted murder among other charges. Neither had a prior criminal record.