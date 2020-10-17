Florida man arrested after horse found butchered for meat

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—A man was arrested in St. Petersburg, Florida this week on suspicion of stealing and killing a horse that was found butchered last year in Palmetto, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the horse was found dead in a field after it was stolen from a stable on Dec. 1, 2019, and that it had been slaughtered for its meat.
Authorities said they obtained surveillance video placing the suspect, Eladio Garcia-Gasca, at the scene of the crime. The video allegedly shows him walking up to the stables shortly before the animal was stolen.
Garcia-Gasca, 40, was arrested at his home and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He is charged with grand theft and animal cruelty.
LATEST STORIES:
- City to replace deteriorating bridge in Meridian
- Auburn to study pandemic in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi
- Jackson VA Medical Center holds flu shot drive-through
- Laredoans express support and opposition to proposed border wall ahead of election
- Bride in a gown ambushes fiancé at Target with pastor, bridesmaid and demands to get married on the spot