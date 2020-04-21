Florists explain difficulties during COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Social distancing policies are not easy on anyone, but for flower shops like A Daisy A Day in Highland Village it hits differently.

The shop has had to resort strictly to deliveries and curbside pick up. Customers are calling ahead of time to pay via phone rather than coming in to stop and smell the roses.

Owner Tom McIntyre said that the thing that he and his wife Nancy miss the most is being able to interact with customers in person, because some of them are just like family.

“We’ve been around for a long time and we’ve had customers for a long time,” McIntyre said. “It’s a close connection with everybody.”

Similarly, Greenbrook Flowers downtown has been going through a rough patch as well, according to owner Gwen Dearman.

“It’s been very difficult,” Dearman said. Dearman said in addition to missing her customers, she misses having an action-packed day.

“Just staying busy!” Dearman said. “I love to stay busy and we’ve spent a lot of time just sitting on the front porch just watching time go by with nothing to do.”

Both shop owners said that the bulk of their spring business — during a normal year — comes from weddings and proms and nothing can fill that void for the time being.

Despite the strain on their businesses, the owners both think they’ll be able to open back up pretty soon and they plan to be very vigilant with social distancing and cleanliness.

“I’m hoping within the next week!” Dearman explained.

“When we do open our front door what we’re gonna do is put out masks and hand sanitizer,” McIntyre explained.

McIntyre and Dearman both said that they have applied to receive stimulus money, but that so far they have not yet received it.