Flowood auto shop owner has to temporarily close until flooding subsides

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — While many homes in Flowood may have escaped the worst of the flooding, some local businesses got hit hard. That includes Reel’s Auto Shop on Middleton Drive.

Marvin Reel owns the shop. He said he won’t be able to reopen for at least two weeks while he cleans up the damage. He said he hates letting his customers down, but that there was no way around this.

“I’ll just have to call them all and tell them when I get back open,” Reel said. “Like we did before. My phone is out there now. I guess it went under water. I gotta get it reprogrammed and just take it from there. That’s all we can do.”

Reel said that Tuesday morning he was knee deep into his waders. He has owned the shop since 1965 and dealt with the historic flooding of 1979 and 1983.

He said he won’t let this stand in his way, no matter how long the cleanup takes.