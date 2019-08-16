Rankin County daycare faces lawsuit for allegedly neglecting and abusing special needs children

A Flowood daycare is facing a lawsuit for allegedly neglecting and abusing special needs children in their care.

Disability Rights Mississippi filed the suit against Barnyard Kids Childcare Center and its owner, Rosalind Harris after allegations of negligence and abuse of young children with disabilities.

Harris admitted she did have a child restrained in a high chair.

According to Disability Rights Mississippi, there was another child restrained.

Both families are being represented by DRMS attorneys, Greta Martin, and Catie Marie Niolet.