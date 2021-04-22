Flowood Family Festival returns May 8

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Flowood Family Festival will be held on May 8, 2021, at Liberty Park. Chris Tomlin will be this year’s headliner.

The gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Space jumps and other activities will be available for kids. There will also be food vendors from local Flowood restaurants. A fireworks display will follow the concert, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Tomlin will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.

Organizers will encourage social distancing at the event and follow CDC guidelines relating to COVID-19.

The Flowood Family Festival is a free community event.