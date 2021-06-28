Flowood gallery to feature work by Mississippi artists

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A new gallery in Flowood will feature the work of artists native to Mississippi. The Pacesetter Gallery is set to open in Flowood on July 22, 2021.

The gallery will carry a wide variety of paintings, textile art, pottery, and sculptures with a personal studio for the artist/musician/owner, Keri Davis.

“My roots are deeply embedded in the arts, and I am amazed by the incredible talent of artists who live and create in Mississippi. Each artist we represent approaches their art from a unique viewpoint creating pieces that can be showcased in private homes and businesses. It is our hope that we can serve as the connector between these talented artists and members of the community,” said Davis.

Susan Wellington, a local Flowood artist and represented by Pacesetter Gallery, has had her work recently accepted into the Oil Painters of America National Juried Show.

“Pacesetter Gallery is going to be a wonderful addition to the arts in the Northwest Rankin area. Mississippians are known for having a wealth of artistic talent, and I believe the diverse group of artists that have been selected for the gallery will showcase that. For me personally, my work in my hometown is very, very special. I am beyond excited to be a part of Pacesetter!” stated Wellington.

The grand opening event will be on July 22 at 10:00 a.m. The gallery will be open Monday through Saturday.