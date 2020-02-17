Flowood neighbors and businesses affected by Pearl River flooding

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Homeowners and businesses in Flowood have been affected by flooding from the Pearl River. Flowood Police closed several roads, including Middleton Drive, Dexter Drive, Flynt Drive and Mangum Drive, because of the high water.

There is flooding off of Lakeland Drive in the city. One of the businesses that is affected is the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi. Some of the buildings in the area have been built up, which could minimize any damage from the high water.

According to the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District, parts of Lakeland Drive and the Spillway saw a major flood level of 38 feet. The major flood levels are expected to continue over the next two days.

The Rankin County EOC said emergency responders are regrouping as they determine the next steps to tackle the flood emergency.