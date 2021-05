A Flash Flood Watch continues for South Mississippi until 7 AM Wednesday, where heavier downpours may drop 2 to 3 inches of rainfall. Roadway flooding and rising creeks & rivers will be possible for locations including Natchez, Brookhaven, McComb, and Hattiesburg.

TUESDAY: Showers and drizzle continue this morning, with waves of rain likely for much of the day. Temperatures are mild in the 60s but only warm into the lower 70s for highs. Through the morning hours expect scattered showers, with drizzle and clouds for most locations. Then this afternoon off and on periods of rain, with downpours and storms also possible. The heavy rain could continue into tonight. There is a low severe risk for today, mainly concerned about the flooding potential across South Mississippi. A few inches of rainfall may be possible in a short amount of time causing road and creek flooding.