Flowood police investigate death of 10-month-old girl

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Flowood Police Department is investigating the death of a 10-month-old girl.

Investigators said they received a 911 call around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday from Mississippi Blood Services about the infant not breathing. When officers arrived, CPR was being performed on the infant.

The Flowood Fire Department and Pafford EMS arrived a short time later and took over life saving measures. The child was taken to Merit Health River Oaks where she was pronounced dead.

Flowood police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s death and no charges have been filed at this time. An autopsy will be performed at a later date.