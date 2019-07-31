Focused on Back-to-School: Where to get important forms for school registration

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – With less than a week before most Metro schools start class again, the Mississippi Department of Health is helping parents quickly get the records they need to register students.

From July 29, 2019 – August 2, 2019 the Office of Vital Records is providing form 121 (immunization records) and birth certificates at the offices located at 222 Marketridge Drive in Ridgeland.

The office typically only provides birth certificates. But from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. parents can also get form 121.

This is being done in a effort to help speed along the process for parents who would normally have to drive to two locations for the forms.

Birth certificates cost 17 dollars for the first copy, and 6 dollars for each copy afterwards.