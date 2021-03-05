12 News Investigates: Ammunition becomes harder to find due to prices

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ammunition has been harder to find and that’s driving up the price.

The Great Gun and Knife Show in Mississippi does not have a limit on how much ammo a person can buy, but the prices are soaring.

The show director, Shawn Bean, said it’s the cost of metal that’s going up, which gets passed on to the buyer. In some cases, the prices are double or triple depending on the caliber.

“Like 300 blackout used to be 50 or 75 cents a round. Now, it’s a $1.00, $1.25. That may go up to $1.50, because they’re having to buy more and more metal,” said Bean.

He said many stores are out of ammo. When stores get it in stock, it sells out quickly.