12 News Investigates: Child exploitation in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Online child abuse and exploitation has gone up, that’s according to Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

The Attorney General’s Office has seen an increase of 30 percent in cyber tips since the pandemic started.

In 2019, the National Center for Missing and Exploited children received 16.9 million reports of suspected abuse. That includes 69 million photos and videos related to child sexual exploitation.

Fitch says it’s a wake-up call for all parents and guardians.

“Pay attention to their online presence and remind your students to never share images of themselves or their classmates online,” said Fitch.