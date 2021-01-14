12 News Investigates: Community partnership for Real Time Command Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a violent year in 2020, Jackson police believe 2021 will have a different outcome because of a new crime-fighting tool; the Real Time Command Center.

The Real Time Command Center is helping to fill in gaps of the officer shortage. Chief James Davis said it will speed up solving crimes.

There is a piece of equipment neighbors can buy to stream live, or they can register their cameras through a secure portal.

Officer Sam Brown, of the Jackson Police Department, said, “We’re in the process of installing more cameras throughout the city. We’re trying to blanket the city right now. It helps a lot when the public can get involved and help us as much as they can.”

Right now, the community partnership is a work in progress. Apartment complexes and businesses have been participating in the pilot program.

