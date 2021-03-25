12 News Investigates: Former Mayor Danks on Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – 12 News spoke with former Jackson Mayor Dale Danks Jr. about the city’s water infrastructure. He held the position from 1977 to 1989.

Danks said when he was with sanitation, he wanted to be the mayor of the city, and he succeeded. When he became mayor, the city was expanding.

“You get a great deal of experience that helps you meet those challenges. It took a lot of money and a lot of time to provide water and sewage to the South Jackson area. That’s the area that was annexed right after I went in,” he stated.

Danks said during his administration a number of projects were completed. The O.B. Curtis Water plant was built.

“There was a new water plant that we built which was the second facility related to the water and sewage situation. We had to provide what’s called a distribution system where you go in and lay the pipes, the water towers, what have you. You have to provide the distribution there, and the distribution ties in with the annexed area, plus making sure you maintain what you could maintain with the rest of the city. You don’t want to ignore people and not address problems or challenges. It makes or breaks the image of the City of Jackson.”

He said a lot has changed since he has served as mayor. He said one key solution in handling the water crisis would be to secure federal dollars.