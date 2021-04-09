12 News Investigates: Fraternity on hazing incident at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pike County Fraternity brother has been expelled from the Ole Miss chapter and charged with aggravated assault after a hazing incident last year. Pike is asking members to take action against hazing while the victim’s attorney thinks hazing may only be getting worse with this fraternity.

The Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity said it doesn’t tolerate activities from members who don’t treat others with dignity and respect, and the person involved in the assault has been kicked out of the fraternity.

The lawyer for the victim, who was sprayed with bleach and has damage to his esophagus, is planning to sue Pike.

“I know this particular fraternity has issues. There’s been publicity on a national level about the Pike fraternity dealing with hazing incidents across the nation, more recently at Bowling Green, and luckily for Jackson, it didn’t get as significant as the problem as that other case. But there might be a systemic problem with this fraternity. I just don’t know the answer to that yet,” said Attorney Adam Peavy.

The fraternity is asking members to report hazing on their website and it can remain confidential.