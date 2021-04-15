12 News Investigates: Mobile COVID-19 vaccines for Madison Co. teachers, staff

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Teachers and staff are taking their COVID-19 vaccines after St. Dominic’s brought their caravan to Germantown High School.

“So the caravan is a mobile 43-foot long mobile vehicle that we drive around. It’s a clinic, so what we do is go to the underserved communities, and we take health care to them. So that’s part of our mission at the caravan, part of our mission at St. Dominic’s. It means a lot to be able to bring it out to the teachers and staff at the school,” said Portia Lee, manager of Caravan St. Dominic.

In 12 News’ recent Town Hall, viewers asked about children being vaccinated. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said he supports vaccinating children from the virus.

“We’re still waiting to see the data from Pfizer, looks like they have strong data from children 12-15 years of age and already you can do it at 16. So for 16-18, we’ve seen the data it’s great the response is wonderful,” said Dr. Dobbs.

When asked if masks would come off the next school year and what the school district thought about students getting the COVID-19 shots, Gene Wright, the director of communications, issued the following statement:

“Our expertise is in educating children, not in public health, so we follow the guidelines and recommendations of the health experts at the CDC and MS Department of Health, as well as any executive orders in place, regarding health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff.”