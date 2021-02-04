12 News Investigates: Online crimes against children on the rise during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s estimated more than 100,000 million people are visiting Las Vegas this week.

“Every year more people will fly into Las Vegas that the actual Super Bowl host seating, betting on the Super Bowl,” said Jody Dyess, East Coast Director of Human Trafficking International/Columbia Police Department in Mississippi. But that’s not why Dyess is there.

“We know when the population increases, prostitution increases. And human trafficking is all in there,” he said.

Dyess is a part of a group to find 30 victims. When 12 News talked to him on Monday, Dyess said they found two girls.

“Usually, we’re in the back sides of Vegas. The old rundown motels, the old Vegas areas, housing complexes, trailer parks.”

He said predators also turn online to sex web cameras and that’s where he’s seen a spike.

“And so a lot of the traffickers will let the victims perform online, and you got all these people watching now, so they’re probably making more money from that site, and it’s harder to track that down because a lot of these sites are off shore companies or offshore accounts. And so it’s hard to go after those companies, like Backpage was able to be taken down because it was a U.S company.”

Technology is keeping people connected in the pandemic, but at the same time, criminals are using it to take advantage of children and exploit them.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said since the pandemic started her office has experienced a 30 percent increase in cyber tips.

“Pay attention to their online presence. Remind your students to never share images of themselves or their classmates online,” said Fitch.

Dyess also advises parents to know who their child is talking to online and know their passwords by utilizing a safety app.