12 News Investigates: Porch Pirates

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s the holiday season under the coronavirus pandemic, and online sales are skyrocketing. That means more home deliveries and package thefts.

Brookhaven police said they’re working to keep neighbors safe during the holidays.

When the packages hit your door step, thieves may be lurking close by. With the package on the move, it takes police right to its location. Retailers are supplying the police department with the materials for the decoy packages. If you’re the thief with the package, you may be going jail.

Law enforcement officers also recommend a surveillance camera system at your home. Now may be the time to start a service.

Cameras can capture suspects in the act, stealing packages from a porch near you. According to research from finder.com, about 35 million Americans say they’ve had a package stolen. If you do have cameras at home, make sure they are working so you can have a happy and safe holiday at home.

Tips from USPS:

Don’t leave your mail and packages unattended.

If you are going out of town hold your mail at the post office.

Have your package delivered to your workplace or to a trusted neighbor who’ll be at home when the item arrives.

