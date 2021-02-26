12 News Investigates: Tax Preparer Scams

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Most taxpayers are legitimate, but there are some out there who are fraudulent. The IRS said there are a number of red flags that you should watch out for:

Those trying to rip you off will claim they can get you larger refunds than other preparers.

Watch out for those who base their fee on a percentage of the amount of the refund.

Be sure to use a professional that signs and punches in a tax preparer identification number on your return and gives you a copy for your records.

The IRS also advises not sign a blank tax form.

“If you are going to a tax preparer, make sure you go to a reputable tax preparer, not a fly by night. You want someone who has history in the area so that you have a tax return preparer,” said Demetrius Hardeman, Assistant Special Agent in Charge at IRS criminal investigation in Atlanta.

Moss Point native Talvesha Glaude, who owned a business under several different names including TMG Tax Service and Regional Tax Service, received a nearly two-year prison sentence for preparing false tax returns.