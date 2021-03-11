12 News Investigates: What happened to the Maddox Road Booster Station?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors want to know why the Maddox Road Booster Station has been inoperable for years. The five million gallon tank was put on-line in 2014 and equipped with two pumps. It was off-line the following year, because it did not comply with state health regulations.

Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams talked about why it’s still out of service six years later.

“That’s an issue between us and the health department, and I don’t want any information to be misconstrued,” he said.

According to Williams, something happened in 2015 that was brought to the City Council. As a result, the Maddox Road Booster Station cannot be used.

12 News reached out to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) about why the booster station hasn’t been cleared to get back on-line. William F. Moody, the Director of the Bureau of Public Water Supply at MSDH, said, “they have not yet come into full compliance with the lead and copper rule.”

MSDH also added it is in the process of finishing an amended corrosion control study for the J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Facility, which is the older of the City’s two water treatment plants. It said only the newer O.B. Curtis Water Facility meets the terms of corrosion control.

At a recent City Council meeting, Council President Aaron Banks demanded answers.

“I don’t understand why it’s sat there so long. It was built in 2012. This is 2021, and I know the city had a major investment in getting that built and that’s unacceptable to me. As you can see at the end of the day, the citizens in South Jackson suffer the most,” said Councilman Banks.