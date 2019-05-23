Digital First Special: Panel discusses solutions to crime in the community

All month long, WJTV 12 is Focused on Solutions to the crime crisis.

To that end, we brought together a group of people from different backgrounds and all walks of life. A local sheriff, a former inmate-turned-mentor, an educator, a coach, and a local woman working with current inmates.

WJTV 12’s Walt Grayson & JSU’s Dr. Elayne Anthony moderate our discussion – all focused on finding answers to an age-old problem.

One of the answers could be as simple as just getting to know your neighbor. Watch our ‘Focused on Solutions’ webcast right here on WJTV.com beginning Friday, May 25th at 6 pm.

We’d like to welcome and thank our panelists for being a part of our ‘Focused on Solutions’ initiative.