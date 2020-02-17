Focused on Health: Doctor warns about dangers of floodwaters

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Sunday, the Hinds County EOC warned parents about the dangers of floodwaters after crews noticed children playing in the water from the Pearl River.

12 News talked to Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland about the hidden dangers in the floodwater. He said there could be several possible contaminants in the water, including waste, sewage and toxins. There could also be different types of microorganisms like bacteria and viruses.

Other hazards include sharp objects, like pieces of glass or metal fragments. Dr. Quinn said a cut could easily become infected in the floodwaters. The infection could develop into cellulitis or sepsis, which could be deadly. If children ingest the water, they could develop severe gastrointestinal symptoms.

The standing water could also be a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The bugs could carry the West Nile virus. Mold and mildew from the flooding inside homes could also cause health problems.

If you are exposed to the floodwater, Dr. Quinn said the best thing you can do is to clean yourself immediately.