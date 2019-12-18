Focused on Mississippi: Allie’s Joys

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A young girl from Kosciusko takes up a lot of her time every year, making sure that other youngsters like her have a Merry Christmas.

11-year-old Allie Grace Gibson started the non-profit “Allie’s Joys.” This year, she provided presents for patients and families at the Mississippi Center for Advanced Medicine.

“So, tonight’s all about the children that Mississippi Center for Advanced Medicine serves and Allie’s Joys, and she decided to give back to other children with chronic conditions around Christmas and Easter and help make sure that they feel loved and happy around the holiday season,” explained Jordan Robinson, CEO for MS Center for Advanced Medicine.

Her parents, Rhonda and Kevin Gibson, said Allie came up with the idea after Allie noticed how getting a toy made her feel better after any particularly trying period with her illness. She wanted to spread that feeling around. Now with the help of her school in Kosciusko and their church and donations to her nonprofit through out the year, all of these presents are under the tree to lift the spirits of other kids who could use a boost.

“It brings joy to us, to my family. Allie Grace, she does enjoy this. She enjoys seeing other kids smile. It’s a tremendous blessing,” said Kevin Gibson.

“It warms my heart, and it warms my soul. Just to see my daughter wanting to give back,” said Rhonda Gibson. “As a parent, you want your child to care about others.”