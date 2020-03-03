Focused on Mississippi: Church Hill community coming back to life

CHURCH HILL, Miss. (WJTV) – A long time ago, between the land eroding away and the bowl weevil ruining the crops, cotton stopped being produced in the Church Hill community. And then when Highway 61 bypassed Church Hill in favor of Fayette to the east, people started slipping away. Wagoner’s Store closed and Christ Church stopped having regular services back in the 1990’s.

Well, there is a new awakening in Church Hill today. There’s a revival of interest in the old homes left behind by the first generation of plantation owner and renewal of interest in their church. A couple of weeks ago, there were over 300 people who attended the 200th anniversary celebration of the founding of Christ Church, which is the oldest Episcopal congregation in the state.

John Norris is one of those new generation of Church Hill dwellers. He agrees the area and the church have a certain old charm about them.

“It does. It’s beautiful. The construction, the architecture is fairly unique, especially for this period and in this region. It’s been a part of the community for so long. Everybody that lives out here has an ancestor that’s in this graveyard,” explained Norris.

But one big reunion does not a revival make. And this one celebration isn’t all of it. Norris said they’ve started having regular services at Christ Church once month.

“And there’s probably about 30 of us on a regular basis.”

Plus, it will soon be more convenient for people trekking nearby Highway 61 between Natchez and Port Gibson or those following the Mississippi Blues Trail to stop by and get a look inside anytime.

“There will always be a key across the street at Church Hill Variety, which is a restaurant that is opening next month.”

New life in the church, a new restaurant opening and the old homes revived and being lived in. It is a new day in Church Hill. A new day not tied to a farming economy or even to tourist, but a renewal simply tied to being there.

The monthly services at Christ Church are the 2nd Sunday of the month at 3:00 p.m.